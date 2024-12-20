Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.93 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 12740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after purchasing an additional 305,019 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.