Vertcoin Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $16,989.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,622.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.00451394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00100186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00196172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00054950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,957,022 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

