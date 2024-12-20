Vibra Energia S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PETRY)

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

PETRY opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Vibra Energia has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

