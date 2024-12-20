Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

VCTR traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 271,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,797,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,205,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Victory Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.