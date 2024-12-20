Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,300 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

