Virtu Financial LLC Invests $130,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 384.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312,780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Chegg by 85.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Chegg by 272.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 1,030.4% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.