Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Premium Catering Price Performance

Premium Catering stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Premium Catering has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Get Premium Catering alerts:

Premium Catering Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Catering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Catering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.