Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Premium Catering Price Performance
Premium Catering stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Premium Catering has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.
Premium Catering Company Profile
