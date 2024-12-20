Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 327,507 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 779,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 685,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 860.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 517,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 463,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.