Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

