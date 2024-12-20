Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,219 Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lotus Technology were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of LOT stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lotus Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Lotus Technology Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

