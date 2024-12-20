Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cosan by 405.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

