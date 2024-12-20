Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 682.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,346,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 2,046,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 29.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 397,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $197.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

