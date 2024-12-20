Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $312.28 and last traded at $314.53. 2,685,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,893,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.21. The firm has a market cap of $594.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

