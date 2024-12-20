Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Given a C$4.75 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

VZLA stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$3.31.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total value of C$161,500.00. Also, Director David Chevallier Cobbold purchased 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,326.00. Insiders bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,463 in the last ninety days.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

