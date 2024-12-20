Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 9,050 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 9,050 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $141,089.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,366. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Weave Communications by 40.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,028 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $7,308,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 155,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

