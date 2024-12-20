Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 9,050 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 9,050 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $141,089.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,366. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Weave Communications Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Weave Communications by 40.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,028 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $7,308,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 155,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Stories
