What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for FFNW FY2025 Earnings?

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $21.29 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth $5,368,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.