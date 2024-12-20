What is William Blair’s Estimate for MSA Safety Q1 Earnings?

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSA. DA Davidson began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.80. MSA Safety has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 27.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,658,000 after buying an additional 169,168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

