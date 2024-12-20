WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $22.86 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $22.86 million and $285,926.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00094313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

