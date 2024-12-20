Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 43,539,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 14,035,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.17.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

