Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUB. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

