Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 616 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $230.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $184.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.75.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

