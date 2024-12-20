Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $144,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $3,224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $8,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.41.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $315.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $205.59 and a 52-week high of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.38 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

