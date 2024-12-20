Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 4,400 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 20.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.68%.

About Getty Realty

