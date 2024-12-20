Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,786 shares of company stock worth $4,140,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

