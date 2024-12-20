WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 6,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

