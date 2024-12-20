WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 6,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.