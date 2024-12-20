WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 6,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
