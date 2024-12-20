World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Lennar Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $135.21 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

