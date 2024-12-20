World Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

