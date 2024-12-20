World Investment Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

World Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.94.

Deere & Company stock opened at $426.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

