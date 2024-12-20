World Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 36,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ALSN opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $122.53.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.
Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Allison Transmission Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
