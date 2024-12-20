World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

