World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,804 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

