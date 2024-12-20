World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,581,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in CRH by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Shares of CRH opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

