Wrapped TAO One Day Volume Reaches $379,364.15 (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for $410.35 or 0.00441361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and $379,364.15 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,422.78 or 1.01559575 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,916.05 or 0.99938963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 149,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 147,093.51631482. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 463.66996605 USD and is down -12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $199,226.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.