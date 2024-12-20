Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300.15 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.81). 60,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 47,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.50 ($3.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.50) to GBX 470 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.25. The company has a market capitalization of £71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.00 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Claire Wilams bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.50 ($13,713.91). Company insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

