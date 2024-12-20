XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 734,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 146,628 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $23.33.

XCHG Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.