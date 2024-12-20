YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans Dividend of $0.27

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2742 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07.
