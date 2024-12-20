Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $408.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $383.00 to $408.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.55.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $385.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $413.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,001,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

