Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.25. 95,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 606,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $943.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Zymeworks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

