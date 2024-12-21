10,245 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 139,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

