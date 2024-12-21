14,637 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,092.81. The trade was a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,446. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

