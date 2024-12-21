2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 34,700 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$79,417.89.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 154,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total value of C$376,296.40.

On Tuesday, November 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 113,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total transaction of C$279,207.80.

On Friday, October 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 400,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.55, for a total transaction of C$1,020,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$519,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 39,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,469.52.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LGC opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

