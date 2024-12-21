2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 13,672,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 6,615,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
