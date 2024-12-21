abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded abrdn to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised abrdn to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

