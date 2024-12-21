Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 97,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 23,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Acreage Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Acreage Company Profile
Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.
