Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading 483.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) rose 483.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 34,887,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 4,895,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £405,000.00, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Further Reading

