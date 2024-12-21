Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $180,125.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,858.85. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 200,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 44.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 176,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $30,808,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

