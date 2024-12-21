Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Affirm by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 176,675 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,838. This represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,300,851 shares of company stock valued at $84,875,518. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

