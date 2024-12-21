Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$21.96 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.47 and a 12 month high of C$26.18. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.53.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

