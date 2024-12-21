Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $28,259,905.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,560,094.20. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

