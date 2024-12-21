Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

